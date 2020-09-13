Analysts Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) PT at $74.40

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $1,536,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 102,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 502.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 163,936 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

