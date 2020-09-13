Analysts Set Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Target Price at $7.00

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

OESX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 135.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 754,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 434,661 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 180.0% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 754,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1,431.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 360,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 353,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

OESX stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $213.00 million, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

