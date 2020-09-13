Anneka Kingan Purchases 58 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan acquired 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £151.96 ($198.56).

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 270.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.23.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 9.03 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $8.10. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBRE. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

