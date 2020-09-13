Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Anthem worth $93,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.03. 1,336,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

