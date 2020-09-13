Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,698 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Anthem worth $93,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 283,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,861 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Anthem by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $258.03. 1,336,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.19 and its 200-day moving average is $265.13. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

