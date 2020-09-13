Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,206 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

AMAT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 9,201,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,663,686. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

