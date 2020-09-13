Ares Management Corp (ARES) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Ares Management has increased its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ares Management has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ares Management to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $356,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $1,157,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,387,929 shares of company stock worth $54,741,665. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

