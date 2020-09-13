ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $147.39 on Thursday. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $149.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average is $118.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.82.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.