Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,712 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,675,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,810,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 970,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after buying an additional 631,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 13,135.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after buying an additional 393,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.78. The company had a trading volume of 425,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,752. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

