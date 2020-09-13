ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas cut ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.14. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

