ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) Insider Sells A$751,212.00 in Stock

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) insider Dominic Stevens sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$84.00 ($60.00), for a total transaction of A$751,212.00 ($536,580.00).

Dominic Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 7th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.11%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

