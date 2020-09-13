ATB Capital Boosts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$0.60

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a C$0.40 price objective on STEP Energy Services and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded STEP Energy Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

TSE:STEP opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.77.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.