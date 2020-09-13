ATB Capital Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCW. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$0.70 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.13.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of $254.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$31,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,812 shares in the company, valued at C$657,565.68. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $97,250 over the last quarter.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.