ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Up 285.5% in August

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 285.5% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ATIF opened at $1.12 on Friday. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Get ATIF alerts:

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.