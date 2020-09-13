AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $24,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO traded up $18.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,234.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,197.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,078.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,243.56.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

