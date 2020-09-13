AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.30% of AutoZone worth $78,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,243.56.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $18.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,234.45. The stock had a trading volume of 148,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,197.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,078.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

