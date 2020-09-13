Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Avalara posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $127,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,778 shares of company stock worth $10,654,974. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.33. 422,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,176. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $144.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

