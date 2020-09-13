Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 249.7% from the August 15th total of 503,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger comprises 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGR. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.