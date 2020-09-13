Avivagen Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc (CVE:VIV) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Avivagen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of CVE VIV opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. Avivagen has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57.

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

