Azbit Market Capitalization Achieves $664,852.30 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Azbit has a market capitalization of $664,852.30 and $2,140.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Azbit has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Azbit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit and BW.com.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azbit alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.42 or 0.04732089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Azbit Profile

AZ is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 125,432,025,449 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,987,581,005 tokens. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azbit’s official website is azbit.com. Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news.

Buying and Selling Azbit

Azbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit and BW.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.