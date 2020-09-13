B. Riley Boosts CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $66.00

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CryoPort from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens raised their target price on CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of CYRX opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 80.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the first quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

