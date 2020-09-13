B. Riley Upgrades Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) to “Buy”

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE VSTO opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 107.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 22.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

