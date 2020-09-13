Bank of America Cuts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $34.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.90.

TCOM stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.60. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

