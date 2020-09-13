Barclays Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $39.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 159.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after buying an additional 23,689,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in General Motors by 241.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after buying an additional 4,424,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 388.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,643,000 after buying an additional 4,325,750 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.