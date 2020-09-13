Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON BOIL opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Friday. Baron Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.57 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

Baron Oil Company Profile

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

