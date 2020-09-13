Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

BASFY opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

