Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €81.00 by Warburg Research

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.06 ($96.54).

Get Bayer alerts:

BAYN opened at €55.39 ($65.16) on Friday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.99.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.