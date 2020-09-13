Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of Hold.

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

