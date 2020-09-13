Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FDEV. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.66).

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 2,425 ($31.69) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 952 ($12.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $943.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,093.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,696.71.

In related news, insider Alex Bevis sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($31.18), for a total value of £4,772,000 ($6,235,463.22).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

