Bernstein Bank Lowers Petrofac (LON:PFC) to Underperform

Bernstein Bank cut shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 136 ($1.78) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 267.19 ($3.49).

Shares of LON:PFC opened at GBX 141.55 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $489.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.07. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 460.30 ($6.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73.

In other news, insider David Davies bought 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £27,712 ($36,210.64) per share, with a total value of £76,374,272 ($99,796,513.79).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

