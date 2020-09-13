BidaskClub Upgrades Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Sell

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $583.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.31.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 520,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

