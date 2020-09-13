Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BASI opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Bioanalytical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 1,338.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

