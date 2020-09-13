Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,985 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.21% of Biogen worth $89,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Biogen by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Biogen by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,769,000 after purchasing an additional 444,508 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 644.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,989,000 after acquiring an additional 415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,199,000 after acquiring an additional 340,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.36.

Biogen stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.91. 834,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,075. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $219.70 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

