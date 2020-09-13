BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BHTG opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $28.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45. BioHiTech Global has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 174.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioHiTech Global stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 213.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of BioHiTech Global worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

