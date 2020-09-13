BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $158.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of BioMerieux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

BMXMF opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BioMerieux has a fifty-two week low of $78.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05.

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

