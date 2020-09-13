BlitzPredict Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $123,531.90 and $593.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004772 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000496 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001121 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00030874 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

