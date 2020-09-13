BMO Capital Markets Raises Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to $17.50

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCLAF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54. Transcontinental has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.32.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

