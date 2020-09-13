BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canada Goose from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NYSE GOOS opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $45.09.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1,928.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

