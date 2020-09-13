BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $272,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 156.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,619,000 after acquiring an additional 99,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

