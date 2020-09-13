BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.84. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $5.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.40. 145,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,221,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7,277.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,393,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.