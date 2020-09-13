BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $5.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $6.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. 145,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

