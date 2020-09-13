BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 603.0% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $5.95 on Friday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative net margin of 42.27% and a negative return on equity of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth about $2,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

