Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Although, the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis, the company remains steadfast in its goal to drive traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives such as streamlining of menu and its innovation, strengthening its value proposition, better food presentation, advertising campaigns, kitchen system optimization and introduction of a better service platform. Also, increased focus on expansion and digital initiatives bode well. Notably, earnings estimates for 2021 have increased over the past 30 days. However, the company’s high debt level and weak sales trend at Maggiano’s remain concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Brinker International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

EAT opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $321,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,130,967.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Brinker International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 93.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 388,793 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brinker International by 131.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 139.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after buying an additional 795,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

