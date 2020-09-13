Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 761,074 shares of company stock worth $247,102,407. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.96. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

