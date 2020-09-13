Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $960.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $960.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $939.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $983.89 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $948.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $2,144,713.52. Insiders have sold 83,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after buying an additional 358,193 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,341,000 after buying an additional 239,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after buying an additional 645,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,020,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,797,000 after buying an additional 150,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.43. 447,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,244. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $144.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

