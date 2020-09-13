Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.43. The company had a trading volume of 447,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,244. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $144.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average is $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,668 shares of company stock worth $11,626,548 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

