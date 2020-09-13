Brokerages Anticipate AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.05. AFLAC reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AFLAC.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,758. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFLAC (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.