Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $480.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $480.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $471.80 million and the highest is $485.00 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $465.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 145,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,787. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in BOK Financial by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

