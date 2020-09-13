Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is $0.77. Nordstrom posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. 9,960,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,726,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,977,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 503,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,556,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 127,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

