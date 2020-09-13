Brokerages Anticipate QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.94 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce $5.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.95 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $21.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $21.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.05 billion to $30.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 147,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $113.42. 6,737,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196,510. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $123.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

